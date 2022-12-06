The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra encourages musicians of all levels to join in holiday music-making 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the lobby of the JSO office in downtown Johnstown for the third annual Community Carol Jam.
Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to join the fun by bringing their instrument and a music stand to the lobby of 416 Main St., where sheet music and chairs will be provided. Music Director James Blachly will direct. Participants can sign up and download sheet music in advance by going to https://johnstownsymphony.org/community-carol-jam
The JSO began the Community Carol Jam tradition in 2019 and nearly 50 musicians from children to seniors of all levels played and sang along. The festive event continues by popular demand. Members of Community Strings and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra join in as well.
Blachly noted, “This event has become an annual tradition with our friends and neighbors and is a great way to enjoy the holiday season through music. Anyone is welcome to come play, sing or participate as an audience member. Come be a part of the holiday spirit!”
Executive Director Erin Codey said, “Moving our offices downtown has created a wonderful opportunity for us to engage with the members of our community more directly. We are thrilled to be holding our Carol Jam in the lobby of our building, right in the middle of downtown! We really feel like we are in our hometown!”
After the Carol Jam, bring the holiday spirit to the “Home for the Holidays” performances on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township. Some 200 performers will be on stage presenting holiday pop songs to sing along to.
To purchase tickets for Season 94: “Hometown,” visit www.johnstownsymphony.org or call 814-525-6738.
The JSO is committed to “serving the community through the transformative power of music; we look forward to strengthening our bond with our current friends and connecting with new ones.”
