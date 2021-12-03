JSO's second Community Carol Jam Dec. 7

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra encourages musicians of all levels to join in holiday music-making 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown for the second annual Community Carol Jam.
Singers and instrumentalists of all ages are invited to join the fun by bringing their instrument and a music stand to the first floor of the Galleria Mall outside of Boscov’s, where sheet music and chairs will be provided. JSO Music Director James Blachly will direct.
Participants can sign up and download sheet music in advance by going to https://johnstownsymphony.org/community-carol-jam
The JSO began the Community Carol Jam tradition in 2019 and nearly 50 musicians from children to seniors of all levels played and sang along. The festive event is back by popular demand. Members of Community Strings and the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will join in as well.
Blachly shared his excitement about the Carol Jam, “I hope our friends and neighbors will take this opportunity to come out and spend some time away from the stress of the holidays and enjoy making music with us. if you’re not in the spirit yet, you will be by the time you leave! And while we want you to join in, it’s great to have audience members too, so don’t feel you can’t participate if you don’t play or sing.”
Meanwhile, tickets are available at johnstownsymphony.org for Season 93, titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up.” The next concert, Handel’s “Messiah,” is slated for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
