JSO's next concert to celebrate hometown, concertmaster

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present Concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez’s performance of Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
According to an email release from JSO, the Mexican American violinist has performed to much acclaim on stages throughout Latin America, Europe, Asia and the U.S. Countless of her performances have been aired live on radio and television, including a special for the Telemundo channel in 2003. She has appeared as a soloist with various orchestras and chamber ensembles through Mexico, Europe and the U.S.
Gutierrez is in her fifth year as concertmaster for the JSO and currently resides in Pittsburgh with her husband and daughter.
“We are incredibly excited to showcase Maureen’s artistry and talent for our March concert,” noted Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO. “Maureen connects to the music on such an emotional level that you cannot help but fall in love with her musicality and passion. To see and hear her perform the Sibelius’ Violin Concerto will be a magical experience.”
JSO Music Director James Blachly said, “We are so thrilled to be featuring our superb concertmaster, Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, in her concerto debut with the JSO with the gorgeous and unique Sibelius Violin Concerto. The Violin Concerto was chosen because of the way that it evokes a sense of place and the feeling of love and longing. It is a perfect pairing of the musical colors in the work with Maureen’s own sensibility as a soloist and musician.”
The Sibelius is a work that she has loved for decades. Gutierrez is excited to perform this piece on stage for the Johnstown audience and for her father, who will be seeing her perform this piece live for the first time.
Gutierrez said, “It is such a treat to get to revisit this masterpiece and tackle the challenges it holds in a whole different way.”
Codey added, “For the second half of the concert, we continue our celebration of the beauty of our hometown with Quinn Mason’s ‘Toast of the Town’ and Beethoven’s Pastorale Symphony.”
Blachly added, “I’m very excited for us to perform Quinn Mason’s ‘Toast of the Town’ and Beethoven’s incredibly inventive and inspiring Sixth Symphony. This concert will be all about nature, brilliance and beautiful music.”
JSO considers Mason (b. 1996) “one of this country’s great musical talents. He is as versatile as he is accomplished, with dozens of full orchestral works to his name, as well as numerous other genres; he has also established a career as a conductor with orchestras around the country and is a wonderful and creative pianist.”
Mason describes his “Toast of the Town” as a “festive and fun overture to an operetta that doesn’t exist. It is an effervescent piece, with great energy and a kind of bubbling-over enthusiasm.”
The love of place is especially alive and clear in Beethoven’s Sixth Symphony, the “Pastorale.” This symphony was as influential as any of his other works, inspiring generations of composers with what is called “Tone Painting,” which in this symphony depicts the feeling of returning to the countryside, a scene by a stream, a storm, bird calls, and much else.
Before the show, various interactive events will take place. Ticket-holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. with Blachly, where he will offer insights into the evening’s musical selections.
In addition, various community organizations will be represented in the lobby to relay information about local outdoor activities, nature clubs and hiking groups. Attendees will have an opportunity to get their picture taken with the Benscreek Canoe Club white water rafting backdrop, hear JSO musician and Pennsylvania Master Naturalist Elizabeth Good help them identify local birds and plants and learn more about Stackhouse Park.
This concert is being underwritten in part by Luther P. Miller Inc. The JSO is thankful for its partnership in bringing music to the community.
To purchase tickets or learn more about Season 94: Hometown, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office at 814-535-6738.
