Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Family Concert: Movie Magic” on Saturday, March 12, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
The 3 p.m. concert was designed by JSO Music Director James Blachly with children and families in mind. It is the first time an afternoon family concert has been programmed during his tenure, and it represents the renewed focus of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra organization on youth and education.
The concert, which is full of engaging music from films and theater productions such as "Frozen," "The Avengers," "The Little Mermaid," "The Lion King," "Beauty and the Beast," "Mary Poppins," "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," "Hamilton" and "The Chronicles of Narnia," is an excellent way to introduce children of all ages to a full symphony orchestra.
The symphony is encouraging the public to participate in the concert in a variety of ways.
Tickets are free for children 12 and under, and are $10 for students. Regular and Premium tickets are $40 and $45, and discounts are available for veterans and seniors. The public can purchase online at
https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/tickets-1 or call the box office at 814-535-6738 on Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets are reserved seating, and the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center requires masks at all times.
• One way is to come in costume, or to donate a costume to the used costume drive initiated by Girl Scouts Molli Lazzari and Evelyn Moore of Troop 46321. They are partnering with Beginnings Inc. to collect and store the costumes.
• Or, children can create artwork inspired by the characters in the movies to be showcased onstage during the performance and go to the JSO website to submit them online! Classes from the Bottle Works Ethnic Art Center, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, Beginnings Inc., Flood City Youth Academy and the Community Action Partnership are participating in this initiative.
Complete details on how to be part of these creative initiatives are available at
https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/family-concert-about.
Blachly shares his enthusiasm for the program, “I’ll never forget the first time I heard a live symphony orchestra, and I planned this concert with that feeling in mind. I can’t wait to welcome people of all ages to experience this magical music with us. It will be a great chance to introduce your little ones to our orchestra, and between the costumes, local children’s artwork, and the familiar favorite melodies from movies we love, it promises to be a great way to spend a Saturday afternoon! There will be lots to keep our little fans engaged, from a fantastic community soloist from North Star Middle School, Rachel Pile, to our Girl Scouts Molli and Evelyn who will do a pre-concert instrument show-and-tell and the IUP Steel Band who will be entertaining our audience in the lobby before the show. We strive to build community with our music, and this concert really does that in a powerful way.”
The IUP Steel Band will perform in the lobby from 2:15-2:45 p.m., and families are encouraged to arrive early to experience the music and watch the musicians. IUP Steel Band is directed by Dr. Ronald Horner, also the Principal Timpanist of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
JSO’s special Family Concert is sponsored in part by Laurel Toyota and 1889 Foundation.
