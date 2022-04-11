Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present two free performances and a livestream of Young People’s Concerts on Tuesday, April 12, at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Music Director James Blachly will conduct the orchestra, joined by the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, led by David Anderson. Anderson will conduct portions of the program and introduce the opportunity to play with the youth orchestra to the children in the audience.
The combined professional and youth orchestras will perform music by John Williams for the “Harry Potter” movies, music from familiar movies and shows such as “Hamilton,” “The Avengers,” The Chronicles of Narnia” as well as by Joseph Bologne, Johann Christian Bach and Sergei Prokofiev.
The featured soloist is cellist Maddie Faulkner of Indiana, Pennsylvania, the winner of the first Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition. A student of Dr. Linda Jennings and a high school senior, Maddie is Principal Cellist of the JSYO.
JSO noted, “The concerts are a much-anticipated annual event, provided at no cost to school districts, private schools, and home-schooling families alike. In prior years, the program had been restricted to fifth-grade students, but this year, teachers and parents are encouraged to bring children and teens of all ages to enjoy the 45-minute programs. In 2021, the concert was virtual and provided via livestream to 4,000 students across four counties. This season, the JSO welcomes bus-loads of students back to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center to participate in the incomparable experience of a live orchestra in action, while offering a streaming option for classrooms and families to participate virtually, expanding access beyond the concert hall.”
To participate, teachers and families should email info@johnstownsymphony.org to reserve their spot for either performance.
The livestream will be available for the 9:30 a.m. performance, accessible from the JSO website at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/ or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/johnstownsymphony/ and available for streaming after the performance on the JSO’s YouTube Channel.
Blachly said, “This is a concert I very much look forward to each season, and it’s exciting to have the children back in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center with us once again.”
Anderson shared, “I’m especially proud of our Principal Cellist Maddie Faulkner, whose hard work and impressive leadership in the orchestra has been inspiring both to me and to her fellow musicians.”
The concert is underwritten in part by GapVax Inc.
