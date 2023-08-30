The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Monday announced single tickets will be available for purchase for its highly anticipated 95th season, “Our Future,” beginning Sept. 1.
Erin Codey, JSO executive director, added in her email release, “Music enthusiasts, patrons and newcomers alike can secure their seats to experience eight captivating performances that promise to transport audiences to new realms of musical wonder.
“For 95 years, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has held a distinguished reputation for delivering exceptional musical experiences. Led by Music Director James Blachly, the orchestra continues to mesmerize audiences with its virtuosity, passion, and commitment to excellence. Each season, the orchestra takes its audience on an extraordinary journey through masterpieces spanning centuries and genres, leaving a lasting impression on all who have the privilege of attending.”
Blachly noted, “As I enter my eighth year serving as music director, I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary community. For our historic 95th season, three words define our vision: Optimism. Excitement. Gratitude. Optimism defines this community and region. Excitement describes all that we have achieved together and lies ahead. And as we celebrate this banner year, we feel gratitude for so many things...but particularly for you, your love of music, and your commitment to this great orchestra.”
• Season 95 opens Oct. 21 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township, when “acclaimed pianist and fearless improviser Peter Dugan joins the orchestra for a whirlwind rendition of Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue.’ Raise a champagne glass with Mozart’s celebratory ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ and discover how Stravinsky changed the trajectory of modern ballet and orchestral music with his breakout work ‘The Firebird.’”
• Nov. 18 brings “an intimate, multi-sensory musical experience like no other. Surrounded by candlelight in one of our area’s most gorgeous spaces, the Grand Halle, the orchestra presents modern master Jessie Montgomery’s haunting ‘Source Code,’ a work inspired by Alvin Ailey, Ella Fitzgerald and others; Alfred Schnittke’s theatrical ‘Moz-Art a la Haydn,’ and Mozart’s timeless and passionate Symphony No. 40 in G minor, all hand-picked for this intimate event.”
• Dec. 9 “rings in the holiday season with Handel’s beloved ‘Messiah,’ triumphantly performed by the orchestra and the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, directed by Jeffrey L. Webb.”
• A “Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” will be held at Cochran Auditorium at the Greater Johnstown Area High School on Jan. 14. “Award-winning pianist Henry Wong Doe joins us in commemorating the legacy of MLK in our ongoing partnership with the Johnstown NAACP. The concert will feature significant works of American composers Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson and Julia Perry, who are finally being recognized for their towering achievements, as we join in celebration and reflection.”
• JSO’s Feb. 10 performance will showcase “one of the most sought-after musicians of our generation. Three-time Grammy-nominated violinist Curtis Stewart makes his JSO debut, performing Julia Perry’s long-neglected yet strikingly beautiful Concerto for Violin. Come see a superstar of the orchestral world!”
• “Appropriate for kids of all ages, our March 9 Family Concert will be held at the historic Grand Halle! Bring your whole family and we will provide the music!”
• JSO will wind down its performances at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on April 27 for “an unforgettable evening. In a galaxy not so far away, experience John Williams’ beloved music of ‘Star Wars’ in its epic, symphonic grandness. Then take a journey through our solar system with a stunning visual narrative of images from the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes as we perform Gustav Holst’s ‘The Planets.’ Everyone in the family can embark on this cosmic journey.
“For our Season 95 finale, we close out our 2023-24 season with a full-scale arena rock concert! Symphony rock- masters Jean’s and Classics join our orchestra for the first time since our 2018 Queen Concert, this time performing hits from Sting and The Police. Come sing along to classics like ‘Every Breath She Take,’ ‘Roxanne’ and ‘Message in a Bottle.’ This will be the largest concert in the history of the JSO with over 2,000 people in attendance!”
How to Secure SeatsSingle tickets for all performances throughout the season can be purchased through johnstownsymphony.org beginning Sept. 1. Prefer to speak with someone on the phone? Call the Johnstown Symphony box office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 814-535-6738 to secure your seats.
Codey added, “Early booking is recommended to ensure the best available seats for these highly anticipated events.”
Follow JSO on Facebook (Johnstown Symphony Orchestra) and Instagram (jtownsymphony1) for updates, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and “a chance to connect with fellow patrons who share your passion for extraordinary music.”
2023-24 Leadership SponsorsCodey concluded, “We thank our dedicated Leadership Sponsors for the support in bringing music to our community: 1st Summit Bank, AmeriServ Financial, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Crown American Associates, and Somerset Trust Co.”
