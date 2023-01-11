The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Tuesday announced it has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000.
This grant will support the Jan. 15 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Concert at the State Theater of Johnstown and its participation in the 2023 Juneteenth Celebration in Johnstown’s Central Park. This grant is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects in communities nationwide,” said NEA chair Maria Rosario Jackson, Ph.D. “Projects such as this one with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”
The NEA award supports a pair of concerts aimed at diversifying the JSO audience and deepening its longstanding collaborative relationship with the Johnstown chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO, explained the importance of the grant for the region: “A grant from the NEA in support of our organization and community is monumental. We are proud to be recognized for the work our music director, James Blachly, and our board of trustees have been working toward for many years. Having our MLK Concert included as part of our Season 94 subscription performances and to be recognized and supported by the NEA is a dream come true. Expanding the diversity of our programming, outreach outside of our concert hall and serving the community through music is an integral aspect to the JSO’s mission and values in supporting our region.”
Sunday’s concert at the State Theater will celebrate the music of Black composers and feature a keynote speaker in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tickets to the sold-out performance started at $5, and the event will be live streamed for free.
“We are sharing the link with homebound and incarcerated populations in the region,” continued Codey, “and we are conducting post-concert gatherings at Christ Centered Community Church to continue our engagement after the music stops.”
The Juneteenth performance will be free and open to the public in Johnstown’s Central Park and will debut a new commission written specifically for the occasion.
For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news. For other details on Sunday’s celebration, visit https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-mlk-concert
Tickets for Season 94 are now available at johnstownsymphony.org.
