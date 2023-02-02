The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present a concert featuring hometown talent and special guest Kathy Voytko 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The full orchestra will be conducted by Grammy® Award-winning Music Director James Blachly. Michael Bodolosky will be the guest of honor at the “Hometown Who’s Who” concert, and the 11 winners of JSO’s Open Mic Night will perform as well.
Tickets are still available by visiting johnstownsymphony.org/20222023-concerts.
Voytko grew up in Johnstown, where she graduated from Bishop McCort High School. Her musical training and talents took her to New York, where she quickly achieved success. Some unexpected notoriety came in December 2021 when, with only a few hours’ notice, she filled in for Sutton Foster in the role of Marian Paroo on the fourth preview of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman. Following the performance, a video of Jackman praising the work of understudies and Kathy went viral. The JSO will reprise some music from “The Music Man” in the Feb. 11 concert in honor of her performance.
“We are thrilled to be welcoming Johnstown native Kathy Voytko to perform with the symphony. She has an enormous and enthusiastic fan base and brings 25 years of experience on Broadway to this special appearance.” offered Blachly. “What is even better is that she will be able to meet and inspire the 11 talented local Johnstown performers who won the chance to perform with the symphony. This year was our most competitive field yet, with 52 applicants for only 11 spots. It will be a night unlike any other you’ve experienced as we celebrate our ‘Hometown’ talent!”
This past October, the JSO held Open Mic Night auditions, seeking local artists interested in performing with the orchestra for the February concert. “This year we had the highest number of participants coming in at 52 auditions,” noted JSO Executive Director Erin Codey. “It was incredibly difficult to pick 11 people from such an amazing group of talent. We are thankful for everyone who came to audition and gave it their all.”
The concert will feature vocal performances by Kevin Bean, Caliph Brown, Isabella Contreras, Marie Eger, Arnie McFarland, Valerie Mize, Jeffrey Moore, Bob Mundy, Atayay Robles, Savanna Scheffel and Elena Tuinstra. Biographies of the artists are available at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-feb-11.
Salute to Mike Bodolosky
In addition, the JSO will be celebrating Bodolosky’s 50 years of teaching in the region with a special ceremony as he steps into retirement from his position at Pitt-Johnstown.
About Kathy Voytko
Voytko made her Broadway debut in the original cast of the “Oklahoma!” revival, starring alongside Andrea Martin, Patrick Wilson, Antonio Banderas and Chita Rivera. She played Ariadne in Stephen Sondheim’s “The Frogs” opposite Nathan Lane at Lincoln Center. She also appeared in Broadway’s “The Pirate Queen” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Next to Normal.”
Voytko toured the United States as Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera” and as Eva in the 25th-anniversary tour of “Evita.” She was a soloist in “The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber.”
She sang at Carnegie Hall in Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern’s “Showboat” and in the live concert recording of “Kristina” by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, which was reprised at the Royal Albert Hall in London. In addition to being featured as a soloist with symphonies across the United States, Mexico and Canada, Voytko has portrayed Clara in “Passion,” Fantine in “Les Miserables,” Fiona in “Brigadoon” and Polly in “Crazy For You,” for which she received the Joseph Jefferson Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She received a B.F.A. in musical theatre from Shenandoah Conservatory and is married to John Cudia. They are the parents of Alena and Evelyn.
Season tickets available
Tickets for Season 94: “Hometown” are available at johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office at 814-535-6738.
