Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director James Blachly, will perform two concerts for school children Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. The JSO will be joined by members of the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, directed by David Anderson, in a “side-by-side” concert, where the students play alongside the professionals. “The Best of All Possible Worlds” features Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Overture to The Song of Hiawatha Op. 30, No. 3; Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” and “The Mandalorian” from “Star Wars.” JSYO Concerto Competition winner Benjamin Bellomo will perform his winning piece, Flute Concerto No. 1 in G major, K. 313I, Allegro maestoso by Wolfang Amadeus Mozart. Some 1,800 students in 40 schools will attend the performances at 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. at PPAC with an additional 2,000+ students viewing the live stream, which will be posted on www.johnstownsymphony.org. and will begin at 9:30 a.m. Anyone at home is welcome to tune in, announced JSO Executive Director Erin Codey.
