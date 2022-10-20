The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Tuesday announced that the board has selected Erin Codey as the permanent executive director of the organization. Codey will continue her work leading the orchestra in partnership with Music Director James Blachly.
Blachly noted in an email, “In our three months working together, Erin and I have developed a fantastic rapport and working partnership. She is a gifted leader who is already bringing fresh ideas and great energy to the role, and I am thrilled to be a part of what she will accomplish as the executive director of this treasured community resource.”
Codey has been working as the interim executive director since July and has “proven herself to be a strong leader who values the organization’s mission and presence within the community.”
Codey shared, “I have met so many amazing members of our community who have shared with me the positive impact the JSO has had on their lives, within their family and growth within the community. I have witnessed the restorative and transformation power of music here in Johnstown and to be able to serve and lead this organization into the future is an absolute honor.”
JSO Board President Mark Addleman said, “The symphony saw an unprecedented level of turnover amongst the staff due to new opportunities, family or retirement. Erin stepped in to act as interim executive director and very quickly showed the board the qualities we seek for our permanent executive director. I’m so excited about the perspective and energy Erin brings to the symphony and am thrilled to announce her as the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s next executive director.”
* * *
Season 94 to open Oct. 22 The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra kicks off its first performance of Season 94: Hometown 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, with a return to Opera! The JSO will be playing the renowned “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel, which builds into what has been described as “the world’s greatest crescendo.” Up and coming opera tenor, Johnstown native and Richland High School graduate Shawn Roth will be putting on operatic performances, including selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera.”
Fellow Richland High School graduate Nicole Khouzami will be joining Shawn for two duets.
The JSO is thankful to UPMC Health Plan for its continued support in providing music to the community as a partial concert sponsor for this event.
Single tickets for all shows can be purchased at johnstownsymphony.org. The website includes season information and how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
Everyone is encouraged to stay up to date by following JSO’s Facebook page and Instagram account (jtownsymphony1) for announcements, videos, photos and more.
