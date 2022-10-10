The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced its return to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for Season 94: Homecoming — Opera Returns with Shawn Roth and Ravel’s “Bolero.”
To begin the concert, the JSO will play the renowned “Bolero” by Maurice Ravel. This piece starts with just a few instruments, slowly building in what has been described as “the world’s greatest crescendo.”
Grammy® Award-winning JSO Music Director James Blachly said, “Ravel’s ‘Bolero’ is one of the most famous pieces we will play this year and is truly beloved by all. If you have never heard it live in the concert hall, you are in for a treat.”
Opera tenor, Johnstown native and Richland High School graduate Shawn Roth will present operatic performances, including selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Phantom of the Opera.”
“We are incredibly excited for Shawn Roth to be performing for our first concert of Season 94: Homecoming,” noted Erin Codey, JSO executive director. “This season is focused on celebrating and highlighting the amazing homegrown talent we have here in our region, and Shawn is a great example of this. You will leave this concert feeling energized and with a new love for opera.”
In addition to Roth, local soprano Nicole Khouzami will join him on stage for two duets and an all-star chorus of performers from Conemaugh Township High School and Richland High School.
Ticket-holders are invited to attend a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. with Blachly, when he will offer insights into the evening’s musical selections.
In addition, symphony musicians will perform for and chat with the public in the lobby prior to the show from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.
This concert is being underwritten in part by UPMC Health Plan. The JSO is thankful for its partnership in bringing music to the community.
To purchase tickets or learn more about Season 94: Hometown, visit http://www.johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office at 814-535-6738.
PPAC is located on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
