JSO, renowned soloist in concert Saturday at Pitt-Johnstown campus

Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Rachmaninoff + Romeo and Juliet” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
Music Director James Blachly will conduct the orchestra, and renowned soloist Michelle Cann in Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, Sergei Prokofiev’s Romeo et Juliet Suite No. 2 and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy. In partnership with Johnstown’s Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, six actors will perform as part of the realization of the classic play.
“A compelling, sparkling virtuoso” (Boston Music Intelligencer), Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed as a soloist with numerous orchestras, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. Cann joined the faculty of the Curtis Institute of Music in 2020 as the inaugural Eleanor Sokoloff chair in piano studies. Actors Kieran Padraig Cullen, Kathryn Castner Davis, Wesley Layton, Doug Meagher, Owen P. Standley and Rebecca Williamson will perform on the second half of the performance, in scenes directed by Band of Brothers Artistic Director Laura Gordon, and produced by Bradford Gordon.
Prior to the downbeat, Blachly will announce the 94th season of concerts to held in 2022-23, launching subscription sales for the new season. Blachly noted, “This entire year has been ‘All About Love,’ and this program pairs the most romantic piano concerto I know of, with music inspired by the most famous literary love story – ‘Romeo and Juliet.’ But this concert is not just about the music we perform – it is the collaborations we are celebrating with the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company under the direction of Laura Gordon, and our sensational soloist on the first half, Michelle Cann. You can read more about both of them in this program. As we perform, we hope that you will let this music sweep you up and carry you away, as we fill the hall with the sounds of this extraordinary orchestra.”
The Johnstown Symphony encourages the public to arrive early for an Invitation to the Music with Blachly, a free pre-concert talk full of insights on the program at 6:30 p.m.
Musicians from the JSO will perform for and chat with the public in the lobby prior to the show from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. A cash bar with local wine from Glades Pike Winery, beer, bottled water, and gourmet snacks from Batter Bake Shop will be available for purchase from 6 p.m. through show time, and again at intermission.
After the concert, Blachly will host a Q&A with Gordon. Additional information, notes on the program, details about the artists, and much more is available at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/moreaboutrrj
The box office will open at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m. on the day of the performance for walk-up sales. Regular and Premium tickets are $40 and $45; discounts are available for veterans and seniors, and $10 for students.
The public can purchase online at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/tickets-1 or call the box office at 814-535-6738 on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are reserved seating.
The concert is underwritten in part by Luther P. Miller Inc.
