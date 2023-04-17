Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its second happy-hour mini-series performance 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Grand Halle on Broad Street in Johnstown.
Music Director and Conductor James Blachly will host the chamber performance in the intimate setting of the Grand Halle while attendees enjoy a wine launch, food and desserts from local establishments. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a true happy hour with the performance beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The performance will showcase the talent of JSO’s woodwind chamber ensemble. The quintet is comprised of Stephanie Caulder, oboe; Tara Yaney, flute; Steve Ehrin, bassoon; Michael Scheimer, French horn, and Jorge Naranjo, clarinet.
Caulder noted in an email release, “Having the opportunity to play chamber music with my JSO colleagues on occasion is always very rewarding for me. It allows us to showcase our skills and interact in a different way than playing with the full orchestra. It is highly collaborative and sometimes involves differing approaches to musical elements such as balance, tempo, and expression. The final product, however, will be one of shared understanding and I have learned a lot from them. I cannot wait for you to hear these fantastic musicians on April 21.”
At the performance, Johnstown native Dr. Gary Gates and current winemaker for Timbre Winery, will be launching a new wine created specifically for the JSO. Titled “Antiphon: Ensemble,” all proceeds from sales will go to the Share the Music Fund, which offers educational experiences and reduced-cost music lessons for students in the region.
JSO Executive Director Erin Codey said, “We are so thankful and grateful for the support of Dr. Gary Gates in paying it forward to our Share the Music program. It is because of the support and creativity from our community members that we can offer such an important program to the youth in our community.”
Food will be served from The Eastwood Inn, located in Ligonier Township, and desserts from Ryan’s Artisan’s Goods, located in Johnstown.
Codey added, “Come hungry and ready for an amazing performance! Enjoy delicious food and drinks while unwinding to the sounds of the truly special woodwind chamber ensemble. Everyone is welcome.”
The program is part of the collaboration between the Steeples Project and the JSO titled “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle.”
“We continue to be so inspired by the space of the Grand Halle and we are looking forward to having our woodwinds perform in such a beautiful space,” said Blachly.
Dave Hurst, general manager of the Grand Halle, commented, “We always are excited to welcome JSO performers back to the Grand Halle for the ‘inSPIREd’ series. The combination of JSO musicianship and Halle acoustics creates a real performance-art experience for the audience.”
Tickets for the concerts — $28 per person — are available at the symphony’s website or by calling the box office at 814-535-6738, ext. 1.
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Hurst writes the weekly Westsylvania column for the Latrobe Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.