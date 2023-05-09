The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Community Strings will present a spring concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at St. David’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conemaugh Township, Somerset County.
Under the direction of Mrs. Beth Pile, the orchestra has been rehearsing for seven weeks and is ready to play for family and friends this week. All are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.
The concert includes a few light classical selections by Bach, Handel and Vivaldi along with POP selections including music from “Frozen II” and selections from “Hamilton.” Pile commented in an email release, “I try to choose a variety of music that both appeals to a general audience and challenges the players. This time, we will feature Cassie Thomas, who plays the cello. Cassie has been a member of the Community Strings for many years and is a Somerset County native. She will be performing R. Scott Whittington’s Concertino for Cello and String Orchestra. We are happy to feature her as part of the JSO’s 94th concert season, ‘Hometown.’”
The director added, “The Community Strings is a group compiled of mainly amateur adult string players from Cambria and Somerset counties who enjoy playing together in a group. A few of our local JSO musicians join them in rehearsals. The ensemble performs two concerts each year. The orchestra began in 2009 when the JSO identified a need for such an orchestra in the Johnstown region, similar to the community bands in the area. I enjoy working with these wonderful people and musicians. I look forward to every rehearsal!”
To learn more about the Community Strings and how to become a part of the group, visit the JSO website www.johstownsymphony.org.
Rehearsals for the next session will begin in September.
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is preparing for next season. Be on the lookout for information about the 2023-24 season in the coming months on the JSO website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.