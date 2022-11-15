The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Community Strings will present a free fall concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. David Evangelical Lutheran Church, Main Street, Davidsville, Somerset County.
The orchestra is under the direction of Beth Pile, who said, “All are welcome to attend. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.”
The concert will feature a few light classical selections by Handel, Mozart and Haydn along with some POP selections, including “Scenes From the Old West,” a medley of cowboy tunes.
Mrs. Pile commented, “I try to choose a variety of music that both appeals to a general audience and challenges the players. This time, we are so lucky to have Harold Preston Showman performing Handel’s Concerto in F Major for Organ and Strings with us. Preston grew up in Somerset County, and we are happy to feature him as part of the JSO’s 94th concert season, ‘Hometown.’”
The Community Strings is a group of “mostly amateur adult string players from Cambria and Somerset counties who enjoy playing together in a group. A few of our local JSO musicians join them in rehearsals, and the ensemble performs two concerts each year.”
The orchestra began in 2009 when the JSO identified a need for such an orchestra in the Johnstown region, similar to the community bands in the area.
Pile added, “I enjoy working with these wonderful people and musicians. As we begin to prepare the music and the sound improves, the smiles on their faces are priceless.”
To learn more about the Community Strings and how you can become a part of the group, visit www.johstownsymphony.org. Rehearsals for the next session will begin in March.
JSO’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ Dec. 10
Meanwhile, the next performances of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra is “Home for the Holidays” — Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Erin Codey, JSO executive director, added, “These shows are known for selling out. Early ticket purchasing is recommended.”
To purchase tickets, go to www.johstownsymphony.org or call 814-535-6738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.