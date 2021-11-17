The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Community Strings will present a Fall Concert 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at St. David’s Lutheran Church in Davidsville.
The orchestra, under the direction of Beth Pile, has been rehearsing for seven weeks and will be ready to play for family and friends. All are welcome for this free concert, and masks are encouraged for all.
The concert will include light classical selections by Haydn, Gounod, Tchaikovsky and Handel along with medleys of music from the Harry Potter movies and “Polar Express.”
Pile noted, “Many in our audience do not listen to ‘classical’ music regularly, so I try to choose a few a variety of music that everyone can enjoy. I like to find music that introduces the audience to new sounds as well as challenges the players.”
Executive Director Jessica Satava added, “The Community Strings are a wonderful ensemble of musicians who play for the sheer enjoyment of collective music-making. I love their concerts — they are full of joy and exuberance, and the music that director Elizabeth Pile chooses is beautiful and engaging.”
The Community Strings is a group of mostly amateur adult string players from Cambria and Somerset counties who enjoy playing together in a group. A few of the local JSO musicians join them in rehearsals, and the ensemble performs two concerts each year. The orchestra began in 2009 when the JSO identified a need for such an orchestra in the Johnstown region, similar to the community bands in the area. Through the pandemic, the orchestra has sought creative ways to continue to rehearse by finding large spaces and sitting apart.
Last spring, the group rehearsed and performed at the Galleria Mall, where the performance was recorded for distribution to area retirement communities.
“This time, we look forward to presenting this concert at St. David’s, where our audience can social distance and wear masks,” added Pile. “It has been especially rewarding to rehearse and play together throughout a time when live music has not been possible for most organizations in so long. Music itself can be part of the healing process for the community.”
To learn more about the Community Strings and how to become a part of the group, visit www.johstownsymphony.org. Rehearsals for the next session will begin in March.
Meanwhile, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Messiah” Dec. 11 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus.
For “Messiah” tickets, go to www.johstownsymphony.org or call 814-535-6738.
