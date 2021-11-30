The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will perform a concert of holiday favorites in support of Mount Aloysius College on Sunday, Dec. 5, in the historic Our Lady of Mercy Chapel on the college’s campus in Cresson.
The 2 p.m. concert will feature Christmas favorites played by Micah Holt and Jay Villella, trumpets; Heidi Lucas, horn; Bruce Tychinski, trombone, and Larry Dine, tuba, in the inspiring acoustic of the chapel.
Tickets for the concert may be purchased in advance for $25 per person at www.mtaloy.edu/jso. Any questions may be directed to Vanessa Houser, director of corporate and foundation relations for Mount Aloysius College. Proceeds go to support the work of the college, and the concert will be followed with a reception for attendees in the Wolf-Kuhn Gallery. The event is sponsored by Penn-Crest Bank and Ebensburg Walmart Store 2663.
“We are thrilled to host the JSO in our historic chapel,” said John McKeegan, president of Mount Aloysius College. “Our Vox Nova choir regularly takes advantage of the chapel’s amazing acoustics for their concerts, and hosting the quartet in that location will be superb.”
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jessica Satava noted, “We are honored to collaborate with Mount Aloysius College through this beautiful celebration of Christmas. The northern Cambria community has always been an important part of the JSO family, and we’re happy to be performing here in Cresson. We are grateful for the educators in our region, and are thrilled to perform in support their good work. Hearing the JSO Brass play quintessential holiday favorites is the best way I know of to kick off the season, and it makes it that much more meaningful when you can support excellent education for our region’s students at the same time!”
Houser, director of corporate and foundation relations at the college, said, “This collaboration will allow two community-focused organizations to work together to bring the joyful spirit of Christmas to our campus. We have alumni planning to attend from miles around, and it will be incredible to enjoy this concert as a Mount Aloysius family while welcoming the public as part of Ebensburg’s ‘Dickens of a Christmas’ celebration! The best part is that proceeds will support our mission to prepare our students to be engaged community citizens with a strong sense of purpose.”
Tickets are available at johnstownsymphony.org for Season 93, titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up,” and is a celebration of the love of community that has sustained us all through difficult times.
JSO’s next concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus, and features the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and four soloists in Handel’s “Messiah.” On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles.
