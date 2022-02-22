Special Olympics Pennsylvania announced that the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge is back and in-person this year! The 12th annual Pittsburgh Polar Plunge, benefiting SOPA, will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Registration opens at 9 a.m., and “splash” time will commence at 11:30 a.m. There will be food, festivities, music and interactive entertainment, all while supporting a great cause. The plunge is open to the public, and all spectators are welcome free of charge.
The Polar Plunge invites participants of all ages (under 18 requires parent or guardian signature) to take a dip in a “cool pool” that will be set up on Art Rooney Avenue. Plungers can register as an individual or, better yet, join a group of friends and form a Plunge Team. All participants are asked to raise a minimum of $50 in pledge support to receive an official 2022 long-sleeved Polar Plunge T-shirt. As pledges increase, plungers become eligible to earn additional incentives for their fundraising efforts. Additionally, since jumping into a freezing cold pool is not for everyone, participants can choose to register for the event as a “Too Chicken to Plunge” participant. This option allows “chickens” the opportunity to still support a worthy cause while staying on dry land.
The weekend includes:
• COOL SCHOOLS PLUNGE – Heinz Field, 100 Art Rooney Ave. – Friday, Feb. 25 / 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Cool Schools Plunge will kick the weekend off Friday morning as SOPA welcomes 20 schools, including six local participating schools: Mars, Norwin, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Fox Chapel and Pittsburgh public high schools as guests. Cool Schools Plungers will toss their books aside for the day and jump into an icy cold pool to show their friends, family members and the community how charitable and brave they really are. To participate, cool schools plungers must raise a minimum of $35.
• SUPER PLUNGE – Heinz Field, 100 Art Rooney Ave. – Feb. 25 / 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
A group of 15-20 men and woman will plunge into a cold pool of water more than 24 times, over the course of an eight-hour period. Participants must raise a minimum of $2,500 for the privilege of being called a Super Plunger.
• PITTSBURGH POLAR PLUNGE at Heinz Field – Saturday, Feb. 26 / 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The program will kick off with the iHeart Radio partners! Join Randy Baumann from WDVE Morning Show, Chad Tyson from 102.5, J.D. Green from 104.7 and Jonny Hartwell from 94.5 3WS at 11 a.m. All plunge day activities will take place on Art Rooney Ave. Free parking is available in Gold Lot 1 on Saturday.
• EXPANDED PLUNGE FESTIVAL – Feb. 26 / 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Enjoy the beats of DJ Eric Burnett from Fireside Events while feasting on free food and refreshments courtesy of Sam’s Club, Pitt Ohio and The Salvation Army. Pitch a tent and take part in interactive games and activities with several SOPA athletes. There will also be plenty of activities available for spectators to enjoy while waiting for friends and family to take a dip in freezing cold pools provided by Pool City.
If you want to make a splash but can’t make it to the plunge in-person, you can still support SOPA by registering as a Virtual Plunger and taking the Polar Pop from the comfort of your own home. Pop a cold water balloon over your head and share it on social media by March 31. It’s a way to virtually participate in the Pittsburgh Polar Plunge and raise funds for Special Olympics athletes.
The plunge will welcome more than a thousand individuals willing to brave the cold water in an effort to bring awareness to the athletes of Special Olympics Pennsylvania. SOPA provides persons with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in year-round sports training and competition. Funds raised through the Polar Plunge will ensure that no athlete ever has to pay to play.
Polar Plunges have raised millions of dollars across the country for Special Olympics chapters. The events are co-lead by state chapters of Special Olympics along with their Law Enforcement Torch Run partners.
SOPA offers “special thanks” to these Polar Plunge partners: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics PA; Sheetz; GEICO; Aerotek; Aston Carter; Actalent; Pitt Ohio; Pool City; Harmelin Media; Energy Transfer; UPMC; Sam’s Club; Highmark; Seubert; Mack Truck; Tri-State Trailer; iHeart Pittsburgh; New Pace Productions; Alco Parking Corp.; Heinz Field; City of Pittsburgh Public Works; Pittsburgh EMS; Fraternal Order of Police Fort Pitt Chapter 1; International Union of Operating Engineers 66; Allegheny County Port Authority, and TransEdge.
To register online or for more information, visit www.PittsburghPlunge.org or contact Andrew Cader at acader@specialolympicspa.org or 724-375-7515, ext. 248.
