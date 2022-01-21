Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra winter concert Sunday

On Jan. 23 at Richland Performing Arts Center, the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) will perform their annual winter concert. The JSYO is led by conductor David Anderson.
Admission is $7 per person at the door, and the proceeds support the JSYO.
The 4 p.m. program includes selections from Hamilton, music from The Avengers, the Light Cavalry Overture by Suppé. In addition, they will perform Aaron Copland’s An Outdoor Overture, a piece featured on the IUP Symphony Orchestra collaboration concert in November.
This season, the JSYO chamber music program is its largest in the history of the ensemble, and each of the four small ensembles (String Quartet, Violin Quartet, Woodwind Quintet, and Brass Quintet) will perform a short selection. The professional performance environment of the Richland Performing Arts Center is inspiring and motivating for the students as they prepare for the concert.
Conductor David Anderson noted, “We have incredibly talented students, and they are playing extremely well. It’s clear that having the opportunity to perform with Mark and Maggie O’Connor and the IUP Symphony Orchestra earlier this season has helped accelerate the growth in musicianship among JSYO players. And, we are absolutely thrilled for the debut performances of all four chamber music ensembles. You will definitely not want to miss our Jan. 23 performance!”
Youth musicians from the JSYO have gone on to have careers as performers, music educators, and have been successful in many other fields unrelated to music. They cite the discipline, perseverance, teamwork and listening skills they derived from their experiences as part of the youth orchestra. Current president of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra board of trustees, Mark Addleman is an alumnus of the JSYO, as are many other members of the orchestra’s professional ensemble and leadership.
The JSYO began in 1959 and is an ensemble of the region’s promising young musicians. Directed by Anderson, the youth orchestra rehearses once a week and plays music from the standard orchestral repertoire and beyond. Thanks to the generous support of the community, tuition to participate in this transformational learning experience has remained low, ensuring access for all.
Meanwhile the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra said tickets for Season 93 are available at johnstownsymphony.org. The season is titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up.” JSO’s next concert is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12 in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, and features Sinatra hits, Rodgers and Hart, and more music from the Great American Songbook, according to Jessica Satava, JSO executive director. On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.