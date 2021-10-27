On Sunday, Nov. 7, in IUP’s Fisher Auditorium, the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Symphony Orchestra and world-renowned fiddlers Mark and Maggie O’Connor.
The JSYO is led by conductor David Anderson. The IUP Symphony Orchestra is led by conductor Alexandra Dee. The featured piece will be Mark O’Connor’s The Improvised Violin Concerto with the composer as the soloist.
Also on the 5 p.m. program is Aaron Copland’s An Outdoor Overture. The combined forces of the two orchestras and guest high school musicians will total more than 100 players onstage for the performance.
This event is the culmination of a residency with Mark and Maggie O’Connor that will involve a Fiddle Workshop for students and a combined rehearsal where high school string players around the region will join with the IUP Symphony Orchestra and JSYO string players. They will play three pieces from the O’Connor Method and will also be part of the performance at the Nov. 7 concert in Fisher Auditorium.
Anderson noted, “There’s something truly special that happens when you are on stage together making music with an artist of the caliber of Mark O’Connor. You become a better player in that moment, and the kind of collaboration that happens helps take you to a place beyond thinking about all the technical things. It’s purely music, and the powerful emotions expressed to the audience. It’s incredible for our students to experience this kind of once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity as part of our collaboration with IUP. It’s my privilege to be part of the preparation and realization of this this meaningful moment in their education as musicians and people.”
This event marks “an exciting moment in a long history of ongoing partnership” between the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania School of Music.
Tickets for the performance are available on the IUP Events webpage https://www.iup.edu/music/events/
Prices are $10 for adults; $8 for 60+ and IUP faculty/staff, and $6 for under 18 and IUP students.
Seating is general admission.
The JSYO, begun in 1959, is an ensemble of the region’s promising young musicians. Directed by Anderson, the youth orchestra rehearses once a week and plays music from the standard orchestral repertoire and beyond.
