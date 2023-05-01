The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present its Season 94 finale, “Songs of Comfort: Brahms Requiem and Sounds of Johnstown,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The Johnstown Symphony Chorus, directed by Jeffrey L. Webb, partners with Indiana University of Pennsylvania Chorale, directed by Craig Denison, and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to perform the Brahms “Requiem,” considered by many to be “the pinnacle of choral-orchestral music,” according to an email release from JSO.
Grammy-winning soprano Sarah Brailey sings Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” and internationally acclaimed baritone Tyler Duncan joins as soloist for the Brahms.
Music Director James Blachly noted, “I am so very excited for our season-culminating performance on Saturday, May 6. Bringing a local composer to write music with sounds contributed by our own audience members is thrilling; the Barber song is so fitting for our season of hometown, on so many levels, and for the Brahms ‘Requiem,’ we have two amazing choruses combined together for the performance – our own Johnstown Symphony Chorus, and the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Chorale, and they will be joined by the world class talents of Grammy-winning soprano Sarah Brailey and baritone Tyler Duncan. This will be a historic concert for our organization – an evening that represents the musical growth we have made together, and a concert that reminds us all of our shared humanity and care for each other in this beautiful community and region.”
The JSO welcomes back composer Tommy Dougherty for a second time in the commissioning of a new piece titled “Sounds of Johnstown.” Dougherty said, “I was so happy to again have the opportunity to collaborate with musicians of the JSO and music director James Blachly on ‘The Sounds of Johnstown.’ The piece incorporates sounds recorded by audience members that represent everyday life in the region; you’ll hear anything from a local church band to a Zamboni, in addition to the live orchestra interacting with these recordings. This type of collaboration is a great model for how orchestras can support living composers and engage directly with their audience members in a meaningful way. I’m grateful for the experience and am very excited to see it all come together!”
Dougherty won a 2021 JSO competition seeking a commission in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Dougherty created a poignant composition specific not only for the 20th anniversary of 9/11, but specific to the community that responded on that day in that field near Shanksville in Somerset County. The resulting piece of music was moving, personal, and unique for the orchestra and the community.
Before the performances begins, Executive Director Erin Codey will introduce a sneak peek of the 2023-24 season. Codey shared, “It has been an incredible year of truly magical performances that we hope to top next year! I am so thankful for all our artists, board members, supporters, patrons, volunteers and Music Director James Blachly, all of whom have shown such welcoming arms in my first year as executive director of the JSO. The future of the JSO is bright and joyful!”
The concert is underwritten in part by Ross Russo, Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management, LLC, and Milkie’s Lawn and Landscape.
To purchase tickets, visit www. Johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office at 814-535-6738.
The Johnstown Symphony encourages the public to come early for an Invitation to the Music with Blachly, a free pre-concert discussion full of insights on the program at 6:30 p.m. Musicians from the JSO will perform for and chat with the public in the lobby prior to the show from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m.
