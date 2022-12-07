The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present two performances of its Holiday Pops concert, “Home for the Holidays,” Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus in Richland Township.
The JSO will be conducted by Grammy® Award-winning Music Director James Blachly in a performance featuring the Johnstown Symphony Chorus, the youth chorus Inclined to Sing, the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, with a special appearance by the Westmont Presbyterian Bell Choir; the avocational Community Strings will perform in the lobby.
Tickets are available at johnstownsymphony.org/20222023-concerts.
Blachly said, “The Johnstown Symphony’s Holiday Pops concert has become an essential part of the season for thousands of our community – it wouldn’t be Christmas without it. This year we are doubling our gift to the region by offering two performances instead of one. This year may be the biggest holiday concert we’ve ever put on as an orchestra, with all four of our companion ensembles performing, and the opportunity for audience members to submit photographs of their favorite snowy hometown memories.”
More than 200 performers will take part, with ensemble directors Jeffrey Webb, David Anderson, Valerie Galczynski, Beth Pile and Helen Kirchbaum all sharing the podium. Selections include favorites from the Boston Pops, music from “Home Alone,” the “Waltz of the Snowflakes” from Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker,” the JSO premiere of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Christmas Overture, and a new arrangement by Blachly.
This year as a part of the “Hometown” season theme, audience members will be invited to sing along to holiday favorites.
Ticket prices range from $38 to $58 per seat, with a small number of tickets reserved for Pick Your Price purchasing. Complete details are available on the JSO website or by calling the box office. Patrons may select their own seats online at johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
The concert is partially underwritten by Jim Hargreaves.
Tickets for Season 94 are now available at johnstownsymphony.org. The season, titled “Hometown,” celebrates “the feelings of connection and mutual empowerment that makes this orchestra so vital to our community.”
On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets and learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
