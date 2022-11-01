Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “Family Concert: Peter and the Wolf” 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Somerset Area Senior High School.
This concert is the second time Music Director James Blachly has designed a program with children and families in mind. Part of the JSO’s mission is to expand its accessibility to community members and designing a concert specifically for children and families at two different locations will do just that.
Executive Director Erin Codey said, “We are excited to be bringing the JSO concert to both Cambria County and Somerset County by performing ‘Peter and the Wolf’ at Somerset High School. It is the first time the JSO has performed in Somerset in many years and our hope is to continue bringing orchestral music to the people both inside and outside the concert hall.”
The one-hour program will feature Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf,” Lin Manuel Miranda’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto,” and the Toy Symphony.
Blachly noted, “Our program features one of the most-known pieces for orchestra, Sergei Prokofiev’s ‘Peter and the Wolf.’ Several of our players have shared that it was listening to this piece years ago that inspired them to become professional musicians’ and I hope playing it for our audience will invoke the same response.”
To increase accessibility to all audience members, “Pick Your Price” tickets will be available for the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center performance only. Through the website (johnstownsymphony.org), one will be able to purchase tickets at a price more amenable to their price point. Codey added, “This is the first year PYP tickets have been initiated and our hope is to allow our community members to set a price they are comfortable with for their budget. These tickets are limited and do come on a first-come, first-serve basis through the website.”
All other tickets at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center performance are as follows: Children and students, $10; adult tickets range from $38 to $58, depending on seating choices, and discounts are available for veterans and seniors.
The seating at the Somerset Area performance is general admission, with tickets for children and students at $10, veterans and seniors $23 and adults $28. The public can purchase tickets online at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/tickets-1or call the box office at 814-535-6738.
In conjunction with the concert, the Children’s Museum of Johnstown will hold wolf mask-making classes at The Heritage Discovery Center the week of Nov. 6-11. Participants will be able to create a wolf mask to wear to the concert and receive a coupon for discounted tickets to the shows. Costumes are welcome and encouraged for concert attendees. For further information, contact the Heritage Discovery Center at 814-539-1889.
Members of Group Scout Troop 46328, Maggi Lazzari and Jessica Moore will host an “Instrument Petting Zoo” in the lobby of the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center before the concert. Audience members are encouraged to touch and hold various musical instruments played by a symphony orchestra.
This concert is being underwritten in part by Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates. The JSO is creating a rehearsal experience specifically for the clients its serves through programs for adults with intellectual disabilities.
Girl Scouts Maggi Lazzari and Jessica Moore will also work with Croyle-Nielsen clients during their rehearsal experience to guide them through holding and interacting with the musical instruments of the “Instrument Petting Zoo.”
Season 94, titled “Hometown,” is a celebration of the homegrown talent in the region. On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
