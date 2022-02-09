Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Blachly, will perform jazz standards from the Great American Songbook in a concert titled “All About Love” on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The performance is one night only and starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center at UPJ.
The program features many selections about love, from a swing-centered big band first half to Sinatra favorites such as “Fly Me to the Moon,” “My Way” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.” Slowing it down a little, the symphony Pops orchestra will perform “Lara’s Theme,” “In a Sentimental Mood,” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”
In order to allow patrons plenty of time to patronize area restaurants, the JSO is pausing the pre-concert conversation series “An Invitation to the Music With James Blachly,” but will continue the new tradition of welcoming the audience with music in the lobby before the concert.
Featured vocalist Charles Wesley Evans has received praise for his performances across the country. The New York Times calls him “an elegant, mellifluous and expressive baritone.”
Blachly noted, “In this season that is ‘All About Love,’ we get to focus on romance in this program, and I have invited one of the most compelling and velvet-voiced singers I’ve ever met to perform for our appreciative Johnstown audience. On the first half we get to turn our symphony orchestra into the biggest of big bands, performing music of Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong and much more.”
Tickets are $40 for regular and $45 for premium seats. The JSO is offering an “Up Close and Personal” promotion for February’s concert, a 20% discount on the first two rows of the orchestra seating section, and complete details are available on the JSO website or by calling the box office. Patrons may select their own seats online at johnstownsymphony.org or call the box office between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown requires that face-coverings be worn at all times while indoors at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
The concert is partially underwritten by The Health Insurance Place.
The following day, on Sunday, Feb. 13, Evans will give an encore performance at a fundraiser benefiting the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra and Operation BeYoutiful. Registration is $50 per person for “Champagne Campaign...A Ladies Brunch” and includes “delicious brunch fare and bottomless mimosas in addition to local celebrity bartenders, auction items and much more!”
The brunch will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center. Register at johnstownsymphony.org
Sponsors for the fundraiser are Anonymous, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Aspire Grant & Development, Memorial Highway Chevrolet, Morgainz Fitness, Elite Salon and Med Spa, Monica Garver of McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Fine Wines and Winemaking, Thomas Mills and Windber Agway and Fine Wines and Homebrew, and Perspective Wealth Planning.
