Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, led by Music Director James Blachly, will present a concert 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at the lower hangar of Nulton Aviation at the Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
The full forces of the symphony orchestra will be on display, from a stage within the airplane hangar, where they will play Led Zeppelin, Jefferson Airplane, Elton John and Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony.
The professional artists of the orchestra will be joined by rock vocalist Mary Jo Swank, an audience favorite from JSO’s sellout concert “Open Mic Night at the Symphony” in 2020.
Making his solo debut with the JSO, Bedford resident and widely known recording artist and vocalist Matt Otis will be featured onstage with the orchestra.
Otis of the band Matt Otis and the Sound is Pennsylvania- based singer-songwriter, filmmaker and teacher. While releasing his new album and short film “Here Not Here” (2022), Otis has won various awards and nominations for best musical score to best short film both nationally and internationally. Matt Otis and the Sound blend “string arrangements with unique vocal harmonies within catchy-hooks.” While Otis has toured nationally and internationally, the group is currently supporting its new album with a wide array of musicians, including Robin Chambers — violin/vocals, Kent Tonkin — bass/vocals, Alex Zander Red — saxophone, and Ron Brode — drums/vocals).
Swank is a vocalist who grew up in Conemaugh Township, graduated from Conemaugh Township Area School District and went to pursue her talent at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more about her career and hear her at https://www.officialmaryjo.com/
The audience will be seated outdoors on the apron of the hangar on the tarmac. Those with JSO season tickets will have access to seating under a tent, if preferred. Parking for the concert will be offsite at Richland’s Home Depot and Lowe’s, and buses sponsored by McIlwain Charters will shuttle the public to and from the concert site starting at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available on the symphony’s website or by calling the box office, and are offered at $30, $15 and $5 for students. Within each section, tickets are general admission. This concert will be held “rain or shine.”
Music Director James Blachly said, “This concert is an extension of our iconic Mill concerts, and I have to give full credit to my incredible colleague Jessica Satava and her efforts to expand the reach of this orchestra in bringing our symphony to the city, and creating a magical atmosphere through music. We want to highlight the new energy of this region, and of course, we want to put on a great party, and this has been a years-long partnership with Nulton Aviation and so many others to make this dream a reality.”
In celebration of this once-in-a-lifetime performance experience, the JSO and their partners are offering lots of opportunities to enhance the event for the public. The concert area will open at 6 p.m. Local talent Sam Coco will entertain attendees from 6-7:15 p.m. prior to the concert, and “snacks, soda, iced tea and water will be available for purchase.” Aviation-themed toys and activities will be available, including face painting.
JSO supporter and aviator Ross Russo is donating a jet flight over Johnstown to be raffled off at the concert, and the public will have opportunities to purchase chances. Nulton Aviation and Blachly donated the chance for the winner of a raffle to join the maestro as his co-pilot for a flight in the state-of-the-art flight simulator, and chances will be sold at the event.
The concert is made possible by “the generosity of Nulton Aviation Services, Ross Russo, Sharyn Spinelli, Highmark, Lockheed Martin, Cornerstone Asset Management, McIlwain Charters, JWF Industries, Home Depot, and Lowe’s. Special thanks to the Richland Fire Police Association and the Cambria Somerset Fire Police Association.”
The JSO box office is on the second floor of 416 Main St. in downtown Johnstown, and is accessible to the public via the stairs just to the left of the street entrance on Main Street, or from the elevator on the alley, just beyond the street entrance. Those with questions are invited to call 814-535-6738, ext. 1, or write info@johnstownsymphony.org for assistance.
