The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
The 7:30 p.m. concert, titled "V for Victory," will be conducted by Grammy Award-winning Music Director James Blachly and marks the return of the orchestra to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. The last concert performed there was in February 2020.
November 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and this Veterans Day, the JSO will honor "the courage of our fellow citizens in their service to our country with this special concert." William Grant Still’s "Fanfare for American War Heroes," Gene Scheer’s "American Anthem," John Williams’ "Hymn to the Fallen" and Richard Rodgers’ "Victory at Sea" will be followed by Beethoven’s fateful and triumphant Fifth Symphony, which served as "a beacon of hope and inspiration for our troops and our allies serving overseas."
There will be an appearance by baritone soloist Daniel Teadt in Scheer’s "American Anthem," and the offering by John Williams will feature select members of the Johnstown Symphony Chorus. The concert is partially underwritten in honor of John and Magdalene Stroz by their granddaughter and by Leonardo DRS.
As set forth in guidelines from the University in response to the COVID-19 virus, the public is required to wear face- coverings at all times while inside the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center.
Blachly noted, “The 'V for Victory' concert is an important night for our symphony, as it marks our first performance back at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center since February of 2020, more than 18 months ago. Since that night, so much has changed, and we have all been through so much. The concert has a special significance, as we are dedicating this entire performance to the brave men and women who have served our country from this region. We know that it is not only those that serve in uniform who keep us safe. It is also the family members who give our troops strength, and who endure so much, who we need to continue to support. This performance is a way for us to honor and celebrate their service, through music.”
As part of the tribute, Blachly invites the community to submit names of veteran loved ones or pictures of loved ones lost while serving our country in the armed forces. The JSO will honor them publicly during the Nov. 13 concert, as their names and photographs will become part of the multimedia experience of the performance. The deadline to submit is Tuesday, Nov. 9. To learn more and to submit names and photos, go to johnstownsymphony.org/symphony-salutes.
Tickets for the concert are $40 for regular, $45 for premium and $10 for student, with seniors and veterans receiving $5 off single tickets. They are now available at johnstownsymphony.org or by calling 814-535-6738, and will be available at the door at the PPAC.
The JSO box office is now located at the organization’s offices at the Galleria Mall on the second floor at 500 Galleria Drive, Suite 284, Johnstown. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.
The JSO’s 93rd season is titled "All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up" and is a celebration of "the love of community that has sustained us all through difficult times." On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music. In addition, everyone is encouraged to stay up to date by following JSO’s Facebook page for announcements, videos, photos, and more.
The season is generously underwritten in part by Leadership Sponsors Concurrent Technologies Corp., Somerset Trust Co., 1st Summit Bank, AmeriServ Financial, and Crown American Associates.
