The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced its fall fundraising event, "Swinging Into Our Future,” will take place Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Nulton Aviation Services Inc. in the upper hangar at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.
According to JSO Executive Director Erin Codey's email release, the 5:30 p.m. event "promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with live music, dancing and delicious food. Most importantly, the funds raised at this event will support the JSO’s mission of performing the highest quality music to which all members of our community can relate; to enhance the region’s cultural environment, quality of life and economic development efforts, and to support music education and orchestral performance opportunities for all youth."
Guests will be treated to "an incredible musical performance by The Pete Jacobs Wartime Revue Band, featuring 10 JSO string players. Kevin and Mallory Bean, Johnstown Symphony Chorus members and performers in the February 2023 'Open Mic Night' concert, will be joining the stage as well!"
Dinner will be provided by Joey Del’s 2001 Caterers, who is offering "an upscale menu, with delicious desserts provided by Paulette’s Cakes. Throughout the evening, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in various activities, including a silent auction showcasing unique and one-of-a-kind experiences, all in support of the JSO. On display will be two historic airplanes, including a C-47 and B-25!
"Join us on Sept. 16 to be part of this remarkable event that will light up lives and pave the way for the future of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra."
Nulton Aviation Services and JSO Partnership
Codey added, "In 2022, the JSO continued its Mill Concert Series of utilizing unique spaces in the region for performances by holding a concert at the lower hangar of Nulton Aviation Services Inc. 1,500 people attended this once-in-a lifetime event and the JSO is excited to be returning!"
Dr. Larry Nulton, vice president of operations, said, “As a dedicated advocate for both the aviation industry and the arts, I am delighted to see the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra hosting their fall fundraiser ‘Swinging Into Our Future’ at Nulton Aviation Services Inc. This event beautifully combines the worlds of music and aviation, showcasing the harmonious growth of our community.”
This event is made possible by "the generosity of Nulton Aviation Services, Ross Russo, RE/MAX POWER Associates, Glades Pike Winery, Spangler Subaru, and Forest Hills Veterinary. We extend our gratitude to our event partners for their unwavering support in making this fundraiser a reality."
Purchase Event Tickets
For sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases or other details, visit johnstownsymphony.org or call the JSO office at 814-535-6738.
About Johnstown Symphony Orchestra:
For 95 years, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has been "the premier orchestra of west central Pennsylvania and in the Laurel Highlands region. We provide high quality musical experiences that engage audiences in the culturally diverse communities we serve, inspire young musicians, and support regional economic growth and development."
2023-24 Leadership Sponsors:
Codey continued, "We thank our dedicated Leadership Sponsors for the support in bringing music to our community: 1st Summit Bank, AmeriServ Financial, Concurrent Technologies Corp., Crown American Associates, and Somerset Trust Co."
