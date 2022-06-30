The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet will present three free concerts on Monday, July 4. Each 45-minute concert will feature well-known patriotic music to celebrate Independence Day.
The tour of neighborhoods will begin at noon at the Windber Gazebo in downtown Windber.
At 3 p.m., the quintet will perform outdoors at Fort Bedford at 110 Fort Bedford Drive in Bedford, as guests of the Fort Bedford Museum.
At 5:30 p.m., the concert will be repeated at Ebensburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.
The JSO Brass Quintet features Matt Barabas and Larry Burroughs on trumpet, Alicia Rafter on French horn, Bruce Tychinski on trombone and Larry Dine on tuba.
Music Director James Blachly noted, “At the JSO, we are dedicated to not just welcoming the entire region to the symphony, but to find creative ways of bringing our music to you. This year, we are excited to bring our patriotic brass to three neighborhoods in three different counties, all on July 4th itself.”
The public is invited to bring chairs and picnic items. If weather becomes inclement, updates will be provided on the JSO website and Facebook page.
On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
In addition, everyone is encouraged to stay up to date by following JSO’s Facebook page for announcements, videos, photos and more.
