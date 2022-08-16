Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announces Season 94

The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has announced its 94th season of performances.
According to Music Director James Blachly, Season 94, titled “Hometown,” will celebrate “excellence and synergy in our region, as the orchestra expands beyond its Richland concert hall with nine concerts and 11 performances at venues in Johnstown’s downtown, Cambria City, Richland, Somerset and more.”
The season culminates in a new work co-created by members of the community and Pittsburgh-born composer Tommy Dougherty with “Sounds of Johnstown” in May. Throughout the season, the orchestra’s deep connection to the community will be highlighted through “cross-disciplinary collaboration, a commitment to the centering of under-represented composers, and expanded access to the programming through a variety of ticket price-points and locations.”
Blachly added, “When we performed at the Flight 93 National Memorial last fall, I said to the crowd gathered on that hallowed ground, and to all who joined us on the internet, that we were there performing as their ‘hometown orchestra.’ That phrase speaks to a feeling we have about the role this symphony plays in our community, as we serve four counties with the beauty and power and joy of our music. That feeling of connection and mutual empowerment is what makes this orchestra so vital to the community. And that feeling is what inspired this entire season.”
• Friday, Sept. 30, at 5:30 p.m.
inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle
“Reset and renew yourself after a long week and be bathed in the sound of JSO string artists in the glorious acoustics of Cambria City’s historic Grand Halle. You’ll be supporting local by enjoying a regionally-sourced glass of wine or beer as you are transported by a genre of music composed for just such an intimate environment, what you’ll often hear us refer to as chamber music.”
The program features “the extraordinary homegrown talent of violinist Zelie Eger and our concertmaster Maureen Conlon Gutierrez, among others.”
• Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
Homecoming: Opera Returns with Shawn Roth + Ravel Bolero
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
Featuring emerging opera star tenor Roth, a native of Johnstown and graduate of Richland High School. “Shawn’s career is taking off with credits that include national vocal competition wins and performances with illustrious ensembles such as the Cleveland Orchestra. Enjoy operatic blockbusters alongside an all-star chorus from our region’s high schools anchored by the Johnstown Symphony Chorus.”
• Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
• Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. Somerset High School
Family Concert: “Peter and the Wolf”
Do you have childhood memories of Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf?” The Johnstown Concert Ballet helps bring the story to life with dance and original choreography. “Choose the performance location closest to you and join us for this fun and educational musical romp, where costumes are always encouraged!”
• Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m.
Young People’s Concerts
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
The JSO presents two free concerts for area students of all ages every spring. The concerts introduce these young audiences to the instruments and sounds of the orchestra. Teachers interested in bringing students to these concerts should contact the JSO early in the school year to be part of the nearly 2,000 area students welcomed to the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center each season.
• Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Home for the Holidays with the JSO
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
Come home for Christmas at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, a beloved tradition for hundreds of families in our region. Sing along with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, led by Blachly and the Johnstown Symphony Chorus led by Director Jeffrey L. Webb. Hear your favorite carols and so much more played and sung by nearly 200 artists onstage. St. Nick may even make an appearance!
• Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 p.m.
A State Theater Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.
The State Theater of Johnstown
Discover the music of composers whose work is finding its rightful place in the repertoire of orchestras nationwide. In honor of the Rev. Dr. King, JSO will present the inspiring music of American composers Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Florence Price and Jessie Montgomery. In partnership with the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP, the Johnstown Symphony performs works for strings in the historic setting of the State Theater of Johnstown.
• Saturday, Feb. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Hometown Who’s Who: Broadway Star Kathy Voytko and Open Mic Night at the Symphony
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
Voytko grew up in Johnstown, graduated from Bishop McCort High School, and went on to have a stellar career on Broadway, stepping into the lead role in “The Music Man” on Broadway performing alongside Hugh Jackman with just a few hours notice. Kathy’s headlining with the JSO for one night only, and will share the stage with you. Back by popular demand, JSO invites musicians of all ages to audition to perform with the orchestra.
• Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Beethoven’s Pastorale and Sibelius with Maureen Conlon- Gutierrez
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
“Sibelius’ Violin Concerto evokes a sense of wonder in the natural beauty of the composer’s home, and brings to mind the panorama we enjoy every day in the Laurel Highlands. Celebrate the artistry of Concertmaster Conlon-Gutierrez as she shares this piece that is close to her heart with you, her JSO family. Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony is written to depict his joy when returning home to the country.”
• Friday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m.
inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle
This is the second in the homegrown happy-hour mini-series. “Wind down with the winds of the symphony and immerse yourself in their artistry as you emerge from the work week. Enjoy the opportunity to see the musicians up close and experience their performance in a new way. Your glass of local wine or beer will pair perfectly with the sound of the stress of the week melting away in the resonance of this historic space.”
• Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m.
Dwelling Place: Brahms’ A German Requiem and Sounds of Johnstown
Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center
For the season finale, JSO pairs Brahms’ timeless favorite with something completely new: a commission by composer Tommy Dougherty, whose piece “Blue Steel Cranes” was premiered as part of the 20th Remembrance of 9/11 in 2021. “Tommy will incorporate sounds sourced by you into the piece he creates depicting and celebrating the industry, agriculture, and natural beauty of our region’s hometowns.”
The Johnstown Symphony Chorus, directed by Jeffrey L. Webb, partners with the choral programs of Indiana University of Pennsylvania and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown to perform Brahms’ Ein Deutches Requiem (A German Requiem), with biblical texts that speak to comfort and console in the wake of loss. JSO performs it to “honor the memory of those we have lost, but also to give us strength. You will hear hope, too, in this work; it was this piece that effectively launched Brahms’ compositional career, establishing his music as some of the greatest ever written. Grammy-winning soprano Sarah Brailey and internationally-acclaimed baritone Tyler Duncan are our soloists.”
The public can explore the season, listen to clips of the music and interviews with the musicians at
https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/hometown94
The Johnstown Symphony announced changes to the seating sections in its home, the acoustically perfect Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, built in 1991 with the JSO’s sound as a focal point for construction of the venue. The JSO will offer three new subscription savings packages at a variety of price points and with increased patron choice.
Subscriptions are on sale through Sept. 1, when single ticket sales will begin. Complete information about the new options is available at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/subscribe94 Subscriptions are available at the symphony’s website or by calling the box office at 814-535-6738, ext. 1.
