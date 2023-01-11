The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present a concert in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr at the historic State Theater 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. The JSO string ensemble and orchestra will be conducted by Grammy® Award-winning Music Director James Blachly. The matinee concert will be staged at the State Theater, deepening JSO’s relationship with Johnstown’s revitalizing of downtown.
Erin Codey, executive director of the JSO, said, “At the time of this press release (Jan. 6), the concert is sold out and tickets are unavailable through our website. We encourage our Season 94 subscribers who are unable to attend the Jan. 15 performance to kindly donate their ticket back to the JSO by emailing info@johnstownsymphony.org. The JSO will release these tickets to the general public for purchase through the JSO website, providing the opportunity for other community members to attend. Please check johnstownsymphony.org/more- about-mlk-concert, for updates regarding available tickets for purchase.”
Live Link, Community Engagement
The JSO is also providing a live stream of the MLK concert, beginning at 3 p.m. Jan. 15 from a link provided on the JSO web site https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-mlk-concert.
Codey described community engagement surrounding the concert. “A continued mission of the JSO is to expand the accessibility of music throughout our community. We are excited to provide a livestream viewing option to many who otherwise may have been unable to attend.”
She added, “The NAACP has conducted significant outreach to engage incarcerated populations, people in assisted living facilities, and Black churches in the region.
Diverse programming is a hallmark of the JSO’s mission. The celebratory program is only the latest expression of JSO’s long-standing engagement with local leaders, to widen and diversify its audiences. Blachly said, “Over the past four years, the JSO’s work with the NAACP and Christ Centered Community Church has developed into a rich collaboration through music, and this year, we are proud to feature this unifying program honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of our subscription series.”
Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown Chapter of the NAACP agreed, “We are happy to continue our important work with the JSO. James often plays works by black composers and we appreciate his musical direction as much as the amazing artists who perform with us. The Greater Johnstown Community Chorus is excited to share the stage!”
One artist from the chorus will be featured in the program: Sidnee Baxter. The MLK concert is part of a 90-minute program that features a keynote address by the Rev. Brian Hutton Jr.
Performed in the State Theater of Johnstown, the concert aligns with JSO’s tradition of activating meaningful spaces in the region. Since 2016, the orchestra has performed in vacant mill buildings, at the Johnstown airport, and now in support of Eric Reighard’s accomplishments as owner and manager of the State Theater of Johnstown. Bringing JSO to the venue will add to the incredible energy and burgeoning life on Main Street. This concert is partially underwritten by the generous sponsorship of Sharyn Spinelli.
Hutton is the weekend evening meteorologist for WTAE Channel 4 in Pittsburgh. He grew up in Johnstown and graduated from Conemaugh Valley. Prior to his arrival in Pittsburgh, he was the weekend evening meteorologist at WNCN in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the chief meteorologist at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi. While in Mississippi, Brian won several awards: Best Weather Anchor in Mississippi (Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters), third-place weathercasts (Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters) and Best TV Personality (Meridian Star). Brian is an adjunct professor at Mississippi State University, Meridian campus, where he teaches Intro to World Geography and Weather and Climate. He received his Bachelor of Science in meteorology from California University of Pennsylvania and his Master of Science in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State.
Hutton is an ordained minister in the National Baptist Convention USA Inc. He serves as pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Rankin. Brian and his wife of 13 years, Jenny, have two daughters, Alexandria and Kathryn. Brian currently resides in the North Hills of Pittsburgh.
Tickets for JSO’s Season 94, titled “Hometown,” are now available at johnstownsymphony.org.
