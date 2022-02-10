Johnstown Symphony Orchestra has partnered with local nonprofit Operation BeYOUtiful to offer a fundraiser brunch for women 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center.
JSO noted the event features "a delicious spread catered by Clark’s Corner Store, bottomless mimosas served by local celebrities, an intimate performance by vocalist Charles Wesley Evans, tarot readings by Nancy Compton of Enchanted Moon, a fantastic photo op by Pitch Posh Backyard Glamping, and a chance to win thousands of dollars’ worth of shopping, dining and luxury services in an onsite raffle."
Registration is $50 per person for "Champagne Campaign...A Ladies' Brunch." Masks are "strongly recommended when not eating or drinking." Registration is available at the door or in advance online at johnstownsymphony.org or via telephone at 814-535-6738.
Laura Thomas of Federated Insurance and Lauren Palmar of Aspire Grant and Development are co-chairs of the fundraiser and are members of the symphony’s board of advisers. The idea for the brunch grew out of the new holiday “Galentine’s Day,” which came on the scene in 2010 because of an episode of the popular TV show "Parks and Recreation." The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines Feb. 13 as “a day in which women celebrate their female friendships.” The mission of Operation BeYOUtiful is to "instill hope in young girls battling medically related hair loss and the work of the JSO to unify, inspire, and bring joy to our region corresponds perfectly with this positive day of empowerment and celebration."
“I’m proud to be part of the work of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra to be part of the forward momentum of this community as we grow,” said Thomas. “The leadership of the women of our region has been key to our success, and it’s my goal to celebrate those contributions with this event, while raising funding to support two incredible organizations that are women-led. It’s been amazing to see how our communities have come together to get behind this event!”
Palmar added, “Partnering with Laura to create this experience for women while benefiting two of my favorite nonprofits has been fulfilling and fun. I’m so proud of the work my mom, Andi Palmar, is doing to support local women battling medically related hair loss through Operation BeYoutiful. We want women and girls who attend 'Champagne Campaign' to feel special, celebrated and like they can just relax and enjoy each other’s company, while supporting two great causes — what could be better than that? This is going to be an event to remember.”
Sponsors for the fundraiser are Anonymous, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, Aspire Grant & Development, Memorial Highway Chevrolet, Morgainz Fitness, Elite Salon and MedSpa, Monica Garver of McKinley Carter Wealth Services, Fine Wines and Winemaking, Donna Christopher of State Farm Insurance, Thomas Mills and Windber Agway, Fine Wines and Homebrew, Perspective Wealth Planning, and Galliker's Dairy.
Evans has received high praise for his performances across the country. The New York Times calls him "an elegant, mellifluous and expressive baritone.”
Operation BeYoutiful is a nonprofit that specializes in "giving our girls high-quality cranium prosthesis while focusing on who our girls are as people, and what makes them unique." https://www.operationbeyoutiful.org/
