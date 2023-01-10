The Grand Halle on Broad Street will feature Maureen Conlon-Gutierrez, concertmaster of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, and Rodrigo Ojeda, principal pianist of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, together in concert.
The concert is scheduled to take place 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
“It is an incredible honor to feature the talent of these two prominent musicians. Many of us may already know of Maureen’s great talent from her work with the Johnstown Symphony. To have her and Rodrigo from the Pittsburgh Symphony join us at the Halle will make for a one-of-a-kind experience here in Cambria City,” noted Program Manager Alyssa Wroblewski.
Maureen and Rodrigo will perform works together such as William Grant Still’s “Suite for Violin and Piano,” Amy Beach’s “Romance for Violin and Piano, Op. 23,” Florence Price’s “Fantasie No. 1 in G minor for Violin and Piano,” and Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 9, Op. 47.”
“If you ever attended a Johnstown Symphony inSPIREd concert in the Halle and heard Maureen perform violin in our historic, vastly acoustical venue, then this is a great opportunity to truly bask in the gorgeous sound,” said Wroblewski.
In addition to her work as Johnstown Symphony’s concertmaster, Maureen is a soloist, music teacher, and wedding musician. She has performed with various orchestras and chamber ensembles throughout Mexico, Europe, and the U.S., including the Erie Chamber Orchestra, Erie Philharmonic and the Sphinx Symphony. Additionally, she has participated in and won first prize in competitions such as the National Violin Competition “Hermilo Novelo” in Mexico.
Rodrigo has served as a principal pianist with the Pittsburgh Symphony since 2006 and an assistant teaching professor of coaching and accompanying at Carnegie Mellon University. Rodrigo has performed as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician. Additionally, he has performed in every prominent concert hall in his native Venezuela as well as Ecuador, Spain, Mexico and the U.S. Finally, Rodrigo has appeared on television and radio, including his performance of Prokofiev´s Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Orquesta Municipal, Caracas, Venezuela.
The Maureen and Rodrigo Duo concert is the first performance of the second season of the Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series. Four professional chamber groups, or musical groups with several musicians, are featured in “an intimate concert experience within the restored, vibrant Halle.”
The subsequent concert will feature The Pennsylvania State University Men’s Glee Club 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17.
A Special Series discount of $5 off per ticket will be offered to anyone who purchases four or more tickets to the series. A ticket buyer may receive the discount by purchasing four tickets to one performance, one ticket for all four performances or any combination between the four concerts. This discount will automatically apply by purchasing tickets online or over the phone. The discount is only applicable to concerts within the Chamber Concert Series.
The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series is sponsored by the Tribune-Democrat, Somerset Trust Co., the Johnstown airport, and Barnes Saly & Co. Funding is also provided by the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts and the Pennsylvania Rural Arts Alliance.
This concert series is not connected to the “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle” series, which is produced by the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets for the concerts, including the Maureen and Rodrigo Duo performance, are now available at GrandHalle.com/concerts or by calling 814-254-4033 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door.
The Grand Halle on Broad Street is located on the corner of Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District of Johnstown.
Admission is $25 per regular ticket or $20 per Series Special ticket (must purchase a minimum of four tickets toward any concert in the series).
Everyone must have a ticket.
For additional information, phone 814-254-4033.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.