Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, James Blachly, music director, and Johnstown Symphony Chorus, Jeffrey L. Webb, director, will present Handel’s oratorio “Messiah” 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
The chorus and orchestra are joined by soloists Molly Netter, soprano; Kristen Dubenion-Smith, mezzo-soprano; Brian Giebler, tenor, and Tyler Putnam, bass. Joining the ensemble as a guest performer on harpsichord and organ is Dr. Paula Maust, a native of Somerset.
In addition to the in-person performance, which is sold-out, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will offer a free livestream of the concert as a gift to the community. The public can access the stream by going to johnstownsymphony.org at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11.
In March of 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Johnstown Symphony Chorus was forced to cancel its concert scheduled for April of that year, after weeks of rehearsal. Because singing is considered an activity particularly susceptible to transmission of the virus, the symphony chorus took an 18-month hiatus. During that time, director Webb partnered with Richland High School music educator Ben Easler to produce two virtual performances: “America the Beautiful” and the “Hallelujah Chorus,” each garnering hundreds of views and thousands of engagements from all over the country. Webb also created an interview series to introduce the community to members of the chorus titled “Get to Know the JSO Chorus” that kept the chorus and community engaged during the forced hiatus of the pandemic.
In July 2021, the decision was made that the chorus could restart rehearsal with the implementation of safety measures to protect the singers, and in August 2021, Webb held auditions for the chorus. The response was so robust that the resulting chorus roster is the largest in recent memory, topping out at 112 members.
Blachly will conduct the performance.
Prior to the in-person performance, ticket-holders are welcome early as Webb and Blachly share insights on the music at “An Invitation to the Music” pre-concert talk. The talk will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center. In the lobby prior to the performance, musicians from the orchestra will perform and be available for questions and conversation from 6:45-7:15 p.m. After the concert, the audience is encouraged to stay for a post-concert Q&A with the soloists.
This historic performance is underwritten in part by James and Karen Hargreaves, the estate of Jelorma Lopresti DeMario, and Jay and Julie Follansbee.
Tickets are available at johnstownsymphony.org for Season 93, titled “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up.” On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets, as well as learn how to participate in the JSO’s ensembles, including the Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
