Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present two performances spotlighting the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and Brass at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the Grand Halle on Broad Street in Johnstown’s Cambria City.
Director Jeffrey L. Webb will conduct the chorus. The program is part of the collaboration between the Steeples Project and the symphony titled “inSPIREd: JSO at the Grand Halle.” It will feature select works composed by both Music Director James Blachly and Webb.
The opening selection on the program will be the world premiere of “A Prayer of David” by Blachly, commissioned in the fall of 2020 by S. William Riggs, a longtime friend and patron of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra. Blachly will conduct this piece in its first public performance. Webb’s Missa Brevis in A flat major will be a focal point of the concert, and he will lead the choir in their inaugural performance of this work.
The concert includes an in-person performance of the wildly popular virtual choir rendition of Webb’s arrangement of “America the Beautiful,” which was viewed thousands of time at its launch in 2020. The program spans centuries and includes music by Vaughan Williams, Daniel E. Gawthrop, Dan Forrest, Kenneth Jennings, Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Frideric Handel, Keith Hampton and Felix Mendelssohn.
The JSO Brass Quintet, along with pianist Joseph Satava, are the chorus’ primary collaborators for the concert. The musicians are Matthew Barabas, trumpet; Larry Burroughs, trumpet; Dennis Emert, French horn; Dana Menser, trombone, and Lawrence Dine, tuba.
Webb said, “Being back to singing again has been a very healing and uplifting experience for all of us in the JSO Chorus. We found ways to make virtual music together during the pandemic, but we realize now how much we’d missed the experience of being in the same space and just how important that was to us. This concert is a celebration of being reunited. Each piece on the program evokes a different aspect of the separation and reuniting we’ve experienced, bringing the audience on the journey with us. I’m so proud of the hard work the singers have put in to make this possible.”
Blachly shared, “I’m fortunate and honored to have the opportunity to share the piece I created for Bill Riggs with our community and for his family on this concert, and to offer it in his memory. My colleague Jeff has worked so hard alongside the chorus to prepare the music for this very special performance. After their performance in December’s ‘Messiah,’ we are very much looking forward to hearing their unique sound again and sharing an entirely different program of music to showcase their artistry.”
Tickets for the concerts — $25 per person — are still available at the symphony’s website or by calling the box office at 814-535-6738, ext. 1.
Additional information, clips to listen in advance and artist bios are obtainable at https://www.johnstownsymphony.org/more-about-chorus-and-brass.
Tickets for Season 93 are available at johnstownsymphony.org. “All About Love: A Season About What Carries Us Through and Lifts Us Up” is a celebration of the love of community that has sustained us all through difficult times. On the website, patrons can buy concert tickets and learn how to participate in JSO’s ensembles, including Symphony Chorus, Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra, Inclined to Sing, Community Strings, and Share the Music.
