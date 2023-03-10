'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to Palace Theatre stage featuring 'a host of local talent'

Westmoreland Performing Arts will present “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, for two shows only, March 17 and 18.
Featured in the cast are Anthony Marino Jr. (CLO’s “A Musical Christmas Carol”) as Jesus, Zoe Abuyuan as Mary Magdalene, Tony Marino as Judas, Renata Marino as King Herod, John Noble as Caiaphas, Kevin O’Leary as Pilate, Cory Sigler as Annas, Alex Podolinski as Peter and introducing Ben Federico as Simon Zealotes. Eric Barchiesi will Musically Direct.
This show marks WPA’s first appearance on the Palace stage.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” is a sung-through rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. It is loosely based on the Gospels’ accounts of the Passion. Initially unable to get backing for a stage production, the composers released it as a concept album, the success of which led to the show’s Broadway on-stage debut in 1971. The show has local ties as well. The first authorized American concert of the rock opera took place in front of an audience of 13,000 people at Pittsburgh’s Civic Arena in July 1971.
Director Tony Marino added in an email, “Having taken part in this show for the past 30 years, I obviously have a great deal of affection for it. Dr. Ken Gargaro from Pittsburgh Musical Theatre, gave me my first chance to do it, and also instilled my love and respect for the material. He also bestowed to me what I think is the correct artistic ethos for the show, which is, it’s a story that is ALWAYS relevant, its your job to make that happen in your production. Meaning, it’s a living, breathing thing, it doesn’t matter what you believe religiously, we can all benefit from this story. That’s the challenge. In our production we are examining the idea of belief. How hard is it to believe in something? How hard is it to make people believe you? We live in a world where false narratives and lies have an easy time gaining traction and hurting people. This story is about a person who suffered the ultimate cost of that, but still spoke the truth. Plus, the music rocks! There is no doubt if you love this show, you’ll love the community that has gathered to produce it.”
“Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, in the Palace Theatre, downtown Greensburg. Start time for both shows is 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, call the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or visit www.palacetheatre.org.
“Jesus Christ Superstar” is produced by Westmoreland Performing Arts, 132 Main St., Greensburg.
For more information, visit www.westmorelandperformingarts.com or call 724-672-3322.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.