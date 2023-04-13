Recently, the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” became an international hit and brought attention to the songs of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons and the 1960s.
The Jersey Seasons not only appear to look like the original group from the ‘60s but also their vocal sound of a young Valli is reminiscent of their 1962 appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”
The “Jersey Seasons” show will be presented 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets — $33, $43, $48 and $75 — can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
This group will perform “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Dawn,” “Rag Doll,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” all done with ease and the nostalgic flair of those years gone by.
All of the instrumentation and vocal harmonies are performed live and with the aid of no tracks, according to an email release from publicist Darlan Erlandson.
