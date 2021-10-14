Volunteer and event planner Donna McCullough announced that Jeannette Area Historical Society will hold a fundraising dance featuring “the fabulous Dancing Queen” Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Jeannette American Legion. The doors open at 6 p.m., and show/dancing will be 7 till 11 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door or by calling Donna at 724-483-3430.
The Jeannette Area Historical Society museum is located at 415 Clay Ave. and is a nonprofit organization. McCullough invites the public to “take a tour by going to our website at JeannetteAreaHistoricalSociety.com and see the displays of the glassware from the factories that once were operational in our town.”
