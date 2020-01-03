All proceeds from a Saturday, Jan. 4, Vendor Show will be given to James “Beno” Lattanzio, who has been diagnosed with kidney, lung and brain cancer to help the family with his expenses associated with treatment and now his final expenses.
The vendor show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe. There will be a door prize, 50/50, raffle baskets and vendors for shopping. American Legion will provide food and refreshments.
Area businesses are welcome to donate an item for the basket raffle by dropping it off at the American Legion, 1811 Ligonier St., or calling organizer Candie Henry at 724-953-4213 to make arrangements to pick it up.
