Irwin Male Chorus will continue its tradition of song 7 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Community United Presbyterian Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.
A spokesman added in an email, "The Irwin Male Chorus is one of the longest standing all men’s chorus in the United States. The roots began in 1913 with a group of men in Irwin who got together to sing because they loved to sing. We still hold those traditions alive to this very day. The Irwin Male Chorus members love to sing, praise God and celebrate our country’s heritage with their music."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.