'Ireland' comes to Rangos Giant Cinema in 3D on Feb. 18

Carnegie Science Center this week announced the Emerald Isle comes to Steel City with a new documentary, “Ireland,” beginning on Friday, Feb. 18, in The Rangos Giant Cinema and continuing through July. It will be shown in 3D and 2D.
Produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films specifically for the giant screen, the film will take moviegoers on an immersive experience of Ireland in all its glory with crystal-clear 4K resolution and surround sound. Narrated by Liam Neeson, the documentary explores the cultural heritage of the country, from Trinity College Library and The Book of Kells to astounding views of the Cliffs of Mohr and the Giant’s Causeway.
Led by acclaimed writer and podcaster Manchán Magan, visitors will also follow along with four teens as they explore their country and cultural origins.
MacGillivray Freeman has also produced the documentaries “Everest” and “National Parks Adventure.”
Carnegie Science Center added, “Pittsburgh’s rich melting pot of culture features many local Irish organizations, from the Pittsburgh Gaelic Athletic Association to local chapters of Daughters of Erin and Knights of Equity, among others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.