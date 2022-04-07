If you have been meaning to see POMPEII: THE EXHIBITION, there are only a few weeks remaining before April 24 when it moves off to another museum.
“We have seen almost unprecedented attendance over the last month and the reviews on social media are overwhelmingly positive,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl Jr. director of Carnegie Science Center. “It is encouraging too, to see a whole new audience coming to experience POMPEII. A lot of adult couples are attending as well as families with children who are interested in science, art, history and artifacts, like gladiator armor.” Brown said that the Science Center is “limiting capacity and the last three weeks of every traveling exhibition are always the busiest, so purchasing tickets online is highly recommended. The online purchasing fee has been eliminated, so it is just as inexpensive to buy tickets in advance.”
POMPEII includes 180 real artifacts from 79 A.D. that tell a story of an ancient Roman city with an eclectic culture. Visitors discover items from a bustling seaport city, including tables, pots, vases, fishhooks and anchors, wine vessels, jewelry and gladiator gear. Extremely detailed bronze and life-size marble statues, mosaics crafted with meticulous detail, and several videos to help complete the stories – like what they ate and drank back then – are many of the features. (Dormice were a delicacy – as was watered-down wine!)
At the end, a 4D re-enactment of the catastrophic volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius and finally, a room with casts of bodies that were frozen in motion are staggering and somber reminders of the catastrophe.
