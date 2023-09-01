GREENSBURG — Human Resources recruiters from Independence Health System will hold their first systemwide Job Fair Wednesday, Sept. 13, in multiple locations to maximize interview opportunities.
On-site interviews will be conducted for select positions for job openings in both clinical and non-clinical areas.
In the Westmoreland area, the Human Resources team will be available from noon to 6 p.m. at Center Court in Westmoreland Mall, 5256 Route 30 East, Hempfield Township.
In the Butler area, recruiters will be available from noon to 4 p.m. at Butler Memorial Hospital, One Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001, in the tower lobby.
In Clarion, recruiters will meet applicants from noon to 4 p.m. in the board room of Clarion Hospital, One Hospital Drive, Clarion, PA 16214.
Independence Health System, created by the joining of Butler Health System and Excela Health, offers a wide variety of health care services and careers, close to home. Among the benefits of employment with Independence Health System, employees receive free parking, competitive salary, tuition reimbursement, flexible scheduling, growth opportunities and sign-on bonuses for select opportunities.
Individuals seeking additional information or who are unable to attend the Job Fair may call or text 724-672-0101. To view open positions, visit www.independence.health/careers .
The email release from spokeswoman Robin Jennings continues, "Nationally recognized for quality care, Independence Health System comprises Butler Memorial, Clarion, Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals with a combined bed count of 925. With more than 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers and 7,300 employees, the system is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, serving a population base of 750,000 in a footprint spanning more than 10 counties. The system includes tertiary programs that are rated among America’s best for cardiac care and surgery by Healthgrades in its Top 100 and Top 50 designations, and one of only five in Pennsylvania to achieve a five-star rating in cardiac surgery. In similar fashion, the prestigious Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) bestowed its top three-star rating. Historically, less than 10% of programs within the STS data base achieve this elite standing. The hospitals of Independence Health System also have earned a host of accolades from such prestigious outlets and sources as US News and World Report, Newsweek Magazine, the American College of Radiology, the American College of Cardiology, the American College of Surgeons, the Joint Commission, Leapfrog and the American Heart/Stroke Association.
Locally owned and locally controlled, Independence Health System offers its patients low-cost, high-quality care across the care spectrum in such specialties as cardiology, cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, minimally invasive and robotic surgery, women’s health and obstetrics, emergency medicine, behavioral health and primary care. Its network of outpatient centers sees more than 1.2 million visits annually. The home care division further supports patients at all stages of life with home health and hospice services. Independence Health System continues to change the health care landscape in western Pennsylvania by meeting patient needs through superb physician expertise, outstanding nursing, the latest in technology and programmatic depth."
