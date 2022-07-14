The Lincoln Highway Experience is hosting its inaugural Car Cruise 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum, Route 30 East, Unity Township. The event is a fundraiser for the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor.
Owners of classic and custom automobiles are invited to bring their vehicles to the museum grounds to showcase them and mingle with other car enthusiasts.
“We often have owners of unique cars, especially classic car fans, bring their cars out here to our museum,” said Lauren Koker, executive director of the LHHC. “We thought: ‘Why not have an event where they can share their love of cars with other enthusiasts like themselves?’”
The event will feature “DJ Pete, delicious food from Simply Good, JoJo’s Snack Shack, and Lady on Wheels, a Chance Auction, 50/50, raffle baskets, and more!”
All entries are eligible for prizes in four judged categories: Oldest Car, Farthest Traveled Car, People’s Choice, and Director’s Choice.
The cost is $5 per vehicle, with dash plaques for the first 50 registrants. Admission is free for visitors not showcasing cars. Participants can register at https://lhhc.org/news-events/2022carshow.html.
Visitors to the Car Cruise can also visit the Lincoln Highway Experience Museum during the show. Regular admission rates apply. All proceeds benefit the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor.
For more information, contact Koker at lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
The Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor is a nonprofit organization that “identifies, conserves, promotes and interprets the cultural, historical, natural, recreational and economic resources along the 200-mile Lincoln Highway in Westmoreland, Somerset, Bedford, Fulton, Franklin and Adams counties in Pennsylvania.”
Visit www.LHHC.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.