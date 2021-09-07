Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond, Ligonier, will hold a Rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept 25.
Takeout or dine-in lunch will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday only.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, Outreach Committee chair, said that there is “a great selection of good used clothing, household items and furniture available The proceeds benefit a wide variety of global missions.”
* * *
Deadline for submitting items for Lifestyles is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday.
Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
