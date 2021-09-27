The traditional Pancake Breakfast at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond always held during the Fort Ligonier Days Celebration is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and 9.
Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and tea are on the menu at a cost of $7 per adult and $3 for school-age child.
The Rev. Chuck Shaffer, chair of the church’s Outreach Committee, notes that “all proceeds will support local and global ministries.”
