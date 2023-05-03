The HT High Flyers will hold a bingo fundraiser Friday, May 5, in the Ligonier Town Hall community room. Doors open at 5 p.m., and bingo begins at 6 p.m.
Spokeswoman Lisa Nichols said in an email, “This event is family friendly, and fun will be had by all. There will be food, games of chance, raffle baskets and, of course, a 50/50.”
