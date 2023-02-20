The HT High Flyers are having fundraising events for their national competition in June. Sub sales will be held April 21 and May 19 on the Diamond and at the Ligonier Valley School District administration building. They also will hold additional fundraisers at businesses throughout the Ligonier Valley — Tuesday, Feb. 21, at The Forks Inn, Route 711; Monday, Feb. 27, at Carol & Dave’s, with a basket raffle, and Saturday, March 11, at Fox’s Pizza, where a portion of the sale goes to the HT High Flyers team.
Spokeswoman Lisa Nichols added, “So come out for a wonderful dining experience and support local businesses and the HT High Flyers.”
* * *
EDITOR’S NOTE: Deadline for submitting Lifestyles news is 8 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 8 a.m. Thursday. Email to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.