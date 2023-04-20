The HT High Flyers are having a Sub Sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, around the Ligonier Diamond and the Ligonier Valley School District Administration Building on West Main Street near Giant Eagle.
Also, the group is planning a Bingo Night for 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, in Ligonier Town Hall Community Room. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The organizers said, “We will be having a basket raffle and other special games. There will be some tickets at the door, but you can contact us on Facebook @ HTHigh Flyers.”
