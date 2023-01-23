The HT High Flyers, a Ligonier-based demonstration and competition jump rope team, its celebrating its 20-year anniversary.
Spokeswoman Lisa Nichols said in an email, “This year, after a few ups and downs with COVID-19, they are putting on a very special demonstration to celebrate their anniversary.
“This live demonstration will be held at Ligonier Town Hall on Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. Come out and celebrate our anniversary and our jumpers. This evening will be filled with energy and excitement; a good time will be had by all. You will be entertained with some flips and tricks, speed, and power along with recognition of our graduating seniors (who) have been part of the team for many years. We will have a special thank you for all in attendance.”
The HT High Flyer athletes can compete in individual and team events, regionally and nationally both in the U.S. and internationally. Jump Rope has become a competitive sport in more than 38 countries. The goal of the American Jump Rope Federation and the International Jump Rope Federation is to become part of the Olympics in the near future.
Nichols added, “This is a great time to be part of a jump rope organization, being there as your sport becomes an Olympic sport just like snowboarders were not so long ago. This sport provides great opportunities to build confidence, memories and long-lasting friendships from all around the country and world that will last a lifetime.
“If you would be interested in learning more about our team, being a sponsor to help support our team or would like to possibly join our team, you may contact us at hthighflyers@gmail.com.
“We have some upcoming fundraisers set up that are sponsored by local businesses around the Ligonier Valley: Feb. 21 at The Forks, Feb. 27 at Carol & Dave’s and March 11 at Fox’s Pizza, where a portion of the sale goes to the HT High Flyer’s team. So come out for a wonderful dining experience and support local businesses and the HT High Flyers.”
