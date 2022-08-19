Hotel California, the original Eagles tribute, is coming to The Palace Theatre Wednesday, Sept 7.
Hotel California’s concert is slated for 7:30 p.m. in the theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets — $28, $38 and $68— can be purchased online at www.thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000. This is a Latshaw Productions show.
When the Eagles stopped to catch their breath a few decades ago, having sold more than 100 million records, collected six Grammys and enjoyed six No. 1 albums, Hotel California began a pioneering journey through their history-making music that has taken them around the globe and thrilled hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans.
Hotel California toured from the 1980s through today, setting the standard for world-class tribute productions as it went, and sharing stages with the likes of the Doobie Brothers, Styx, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Gretchen Wilson, REO Speedwagon and many more.
Today Hotel California continues to tour internationally, and its stage show has evolved into “one of the most impressive and popular productions on the North American soft-seat and festival circuits,” according to publicist Darlan Erlandson. “It won’t take you long to hear why Eagles fans come back to see them time after time, and the top venues and festivals have them back again and again. The easy-going warmth that comes from the band onstage exemplifies the Southern California sound of the 1970s. The experience of a Hotel California show isn’t just about the band – it’s about celebrating the music and the memories, and the band gets the audiences involved and on their feet! Close your eyes and you’re right back there.”
